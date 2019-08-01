Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces power subsidy: The announcement came ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a total power subsidy for 200 units usage and 50 per cent subsidy for consumers who use 201-400 units. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said those who consume up to 200 units of electricity in Delhi, need not pay their electricity bills as they will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers who use of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50 per cent subsidy, the CM added.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal in a press conference that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will regularise unauthorized colonies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) soon. The Delhi CM’s announcement came ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. The registration process for regularisation of unauthorized colonies is expected to begin in the capital city soon.

Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now And Del is the only place in India wid 24×7 electricity — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 31, 2019

Ahead of Delhi polls 2020, the CM had also instructed all his ministers to submit a list of corrupt officers in their departments so that they can be retired compulsorily under sections of the CCS guidelines. The direction came after the meeting of Delhi CM and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

In June 2019, Arvind Kejriwal also okayed free travel for women in Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses in the national capital citing women’s safety. AAP leader Manish Sisodia also said that women in Delhi should be allowed to travel free of cost because Delhi Metro is a necessity, not a luxury, for them. The elections to the Delhi Assembly are due in 2020 and the AAP was decimated in all 7 seats from Delhi to the Lok Sabha.

