Arvind Kejriwal hunger strike: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that he be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1, 2019, in demand for the statehood to Delhi. The national capital is a Union Territory and Aam Aadmi Party had promised that they would propel the Centre to give it a status of State. The same promise was made by the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP during the 2014 election campaign run. During the Delhi assembly session today CM Kejriwal said that from 1st March he would start the hunger strike till Delhi gets the statehood status and for this, he is even ready to face the death. “I am going to fast till we get statehood. I am ready to face death,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Democracy has been implemented in the entire nation, but not Delhi. Public votes and selects a government, but the government has no power. So we’re starting a movement on March 1 and I’ll sit on indefinite fast for the full statehood of Delhi,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: From 1 March we will launch the movement to make Delhi a full state and we will not end it till Delhi gets full statehood. pic.twitter.com/48prR6lL4k — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

He also urged the people of Delhi to launch a movement for the full statehood and their rights. A few days ago, Delhi CM, in wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019, had said that if Aam Aadmi Party would win all 7 MP seats than his party would push the government to give a full statehood to Delhi.

