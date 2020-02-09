On Sunday afternoon, Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal questioned Election commission about the delaying in the release of a poll turn out figures. Also, Aam Aadmi Party blamed EC, Party said EVMs were tempered and cited the proofs on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal questioned Election commission about the delaying in the release of a poll turn out figures. He asked, what Election Commission is doing? Why they are not releasing the poll turn out figures even after a lot of time of the voting.

After Delhi assembly elections Aam Aadmi Party blamed EC, Party said EVMs were tempered and cited the proofs on Saturday. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh posted a video on his twitter account to prove the technical setting in the EVM machines. With the video post, Rajya Sabha MB asked if the reserve forces don’t go with the EVM?

Along with the video, he said that this man was caught illegally with the EVM machine in Babarpur assembly constituency after the polling by the nearby people, particularly at Saraswati Vidya Niketan School. He asked his followers to watch the video and read the caption. He requested Election commission to verify and check where the EVM was relocated because they were no counting centers nearby.

The party has also raised the question of EVM during the Lok Sabha elections. There were several clues found that proved the technical disturbance in the EVM. Later in the evening party president, Arvind Kejriwal took a meeting with the senior party leaders and party strategists to ensure the security of the EVM machines. The counting of the voting will be done on February 11.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

On the continuous blame on EVM, the BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that all the exit polls were made up now the opposition is blaming EVM for the loss. He assured that Bhartiya Janta Party will win 48 seats in the National Capital. He asked his followers to save the tweet and asked AAP not to make excuses.

