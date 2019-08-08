4 years after election, Arvind Kejriwal makes good free WiFi promise: On August 1, Kejriwal had announced a total power subsidy for 200 units usage and 50 per cent subsidy for consumers who use 201-400 units.

Arvind Kejriwal promises free WiFi for Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the setting up of free WiFi in the city before the end of 2019. Some 11,000 WiFi hotspots will be installed across the capital to proved seamless internet connectivity. He also claimed the work to provide free WiFi had already begun and every user will get 15 GB data every month in the first phase. The WiFi decision comes within a week of the Delhi government decision on power supply subsidies. In its 2015 manifesto, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised WiFi internet. The Delhi Assembly elections are due early 2020.

The people of Delhi are desperately waiting for free WiFi internet access while the Aam Aadmi Party’s flagship project has missed several deadlines. The project is expected to commence around the same time when the Delhi Assembly polls are likely to be declared after the tenure of the Kejriwal government ends in February 2020. The expected date for commissioning of WiFi hotspots in the pilot stage is March 2020 while the deadline for commissioning of WiFi hotspots in Delhi is September 2020, reports said.

While presenting Delhi’s Budget for 2019-20, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the government approved a budget of Rs 150 crore for commissioning of WiFi hotspots.

On August 1, Kejriwal had announced a total power subsidy for 200 units usage and 50 per cent subsidy for consumers who use 201-400 units. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said those who consume up to 200 units of electricity in Delhi, need not pay their electricity bills as they will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers who use of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50 per cent subsidy, the CM added.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal in a press conference that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will regularise unauthorized colonies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) soon. The Delhi CM’s announcement came ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. The registration process for regularisation of unauthorized colonies is expected to begin in the capital city soon.

