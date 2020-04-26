The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,918, including 1,987 active cases, 877 recovered and 54 deaths, said state health department.

Delhi’s COVID-19 count surged to 2,918 with 293 new cases of the virus reported on Sunday. Delhi’s Health Department official, in a media bulletin on Sunday late evening, said a total of 293 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The total cases in Delhi now stand at 2,918, including 1,987 active cases, 877 recovered and 54 deaths, he added.

A total of eight people have recovered today, added the bulletin.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India’s total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a security guard posted at the office of AIIMS’ Officer on Special Duty (OSD) here has tested positive for COVID-19.

The contact tracing of the case has been initiated, as the per information provided by the AIIMS officials.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917 including 20,177 active cases of the virus.

So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App