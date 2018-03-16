After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the then Akali Dal government of being involved in a drug racket being run in the state, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday while hitting out at Delhi CM said that Arvind Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab.

"It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab," Navjot Singh Sidhu said

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who retracted from his previous statement where he had levelled allegations against former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia by accusing him being part of a drug trade in Punjab, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now? STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab government can’t ignore these facts.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the only politician who has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also gave his reaction on the issue and said, “strongly condemn Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Majithia. Nobody was consulted before he took this decision. This shows that he has become weak and also raises questions on his talks with Akali Dal. For me welfare of Punjab’s people is most important.”

Prior to that, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann earlier in the day resigned from the party following Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Majithia in the drug racket allegation case. Bhagwant Mann said that he is resigning from his post but his fight against the drug mafia and corruption will continue. Taking to his Twitter account, Mann tweeted, “I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab … but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an “Aam Aadmi “ of Punjab”. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of Kejriwal’s apology, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, of AAP Punjab said that all the members of AAP Punjab were extremely upset after knowing that he apologised to Majithia. He said, “All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Arvind Kejriwal has gone to apologise to Majithia when state govt’s STF has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him. AAP MLAs with gather & take stock of the situation.”

