In the wake of the ongoing impasse between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, four chief ministers — Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan — have come forward in support of Kejriwal and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an “immediate resolution”. On Sunday, the four chief ministers also attended the NITI Aayog meet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi and tabled the issue in front of him. Amid the ongoing stand-off between AAP and bureaucracy, which has entered the seventh day, the above-mentioned CMs have requested PM Modi to resolve the Delhi deadlock immediately.

A few hours ago, Mamta Banerjee confirmed that she along with CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested PM Modi to resolve the problems of Delhi government as soon as possible. 

Meanwhile, as the sit-in protest commenced by Delhi CM and his three cabinet ministers entered its seventh day on Sunday, the police denied permission to AAP for a protest march near PM residence. The police claimed that AAP has not applied for permission to a protest march.  

Earlier, Niti Ayog CEO, Amitabh Kant slammed AAP chief and refuted his claims of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal being present at the fourth meeting of the commission. However, the NITI Ayog has also denied Baijal’s presence in the meet. 

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that AAP government should work according to the existing rules and provisions in the national capital as they cannot do whatever pleases them.

Moreover, some of the BJP workers gathered outside  Delhi Secretariat on Sunday and wore masks of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. They called them scamsters and held placards mentioning their crime and illness of the leaders. 

Meanwhile, several ministers are expecting that PM Modi will meet Arvind Kejriwal after the NITI Ayog meeting. 

