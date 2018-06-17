Amid the ongoing stand-off between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and bureaucracy, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan attended the NITI Aayog meet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi and requested him to go through AAP's demands. The four CMs mentioned above have requested PM Modi to resolve the Delhi deadlock immediately.

In the wake of the ongoing impasse between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, four chief ministers — Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan — have come forward in support of Kejriwal and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an “immediate resolution”. On Sunday, the four chief ministers also attended the NITI Aayog meet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi and tabled the issue in front of him. Amid the ongoing stand-off between AAP and bureaucracy, which has entered the seventh day, the above-mentioned CMs have requested PM Modi to resolve the Delhi deadlock immediately.

I along with the Hon’ble CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested Hon’ble PM today to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2018

Meanwhile, as the sit-in protest commenced by Delhi CM and his three cabinet ministers entered its seventh day on Sunday, the police denied permission to AAP for a protest march near PM residence. The police claimed that AAP has not applied for permission to a protest march.

AAP has not applied for permission for a protest march. At the time of protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk & Central Secretariat will be closed: Madhur Verma, DCP New Delhi on AAP protest near PM residence. pic.twitter.com/B71o15PCt0 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

Earlier, Niti Ayog CEO, Amitabh Kant slammed AAP chief and refuted his claims of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal being present at the fourth meeting of the commission. However, the NITI Ayog has also denied Baijal’s presence in the meet.

This is totally incorrect. Lt. Governor of Delhi is not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog: Amitabh Kant,NITI Aayog CEO on Arvind Kejriwal's tweet 'Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister?' — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that AAP government should work according to the existing rules and provisions in the national capital as they cannot do whatever pleases them.

Moreover, some of the BJP workers gathered outside Delhi Secretariat on Sunday and wore masks of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. They called them scamsters and held placards mentioning their crime and illness of the leaders.

Meanwhile, several ministers are expecting that PM Modi will meet Arvind Kejriwal after the NITI Ayog meeting.

