After signing off the project of Delhi Metro's fourth phase, Delhi ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for a donation of Rs 1 lakh, which he had promised. Earlier, the BJP MP, in a presser, had said that he will donate Rs 1.11 lakh to AAP if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cleared the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for a donation of Rs 1 lakh after signing off the project of Delhi Metro’s fourth phase. After clearing the project, the AAP leaders reminded Manoj Tiwari of his promise to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Delhi government funds. In a tweet, AAP said, “We hope Manoj Tiwari will fulfil his promise, unlike Narendra Modi and BJP government. You can fulfil your promise by donating the money. This way you can also be a part of digital India.”

Earlier, the BJP MP had said that he will donate Rs 1.11 lakh to AAP if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cleared the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro. Manoj Tiwari in his tweet had said, “Arvind Kejriwal, do not punish people who have elected you. Delhi gave 67 out of 70 seats to Kejriwal, but he says he will not give them Metro. If you want donation then you pass the metro phase IV and I will give you 1,11,100 from the money I have earned from my performances.”

Two months ago, Aam Aadmi Party had declared itself bankrupt and had launched a fundraising campaign called AAP ka Daan, Rashtra ka Nirman. CM Arvind Kejriwal had requested people from across the country to help the party and donate money for the national LokSabha elections which are scheduled to be held in 2019.

