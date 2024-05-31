Arvind Kejriwal Makes Emotional Appeal Ahead Heading Back To Jail On June 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in bail in the excise policy case, made an emotional appeal to the viewers on Friday asking people to look after his family after he is gone back behind the bars on June 2.

While speaking Kejriwal revealed that the AAP would soon launch a Rs 1000 honorarium scheme for women. He reassured Delhiites that public services would continue uninterrupted during his incarceration, stating, “Efforts were made to break me inside jail, and more efforts will be made when I return to jail on June 2.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don’t know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am proud that I am… pic.twitter.com/JinN6Ay9Zb — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Kejriwal recounted his ordeal in jail, saying, “They tried to break me in many ways, to bow me down, to silence me, but they did not succeed. While in jail, they tortured me in many ways, even stopping my medication. I have been a diabetic for 20 years and require insulin injections four times daily. In jail, they halted these injections for many days, causing my sugar level to reach 300. I don’t know what they want. During my 50 days in jail, I lost 6 kg, dropping from 70 kg to 64 kg. Even after my release, my weight hasn’t increased. Doctors suggest these could be symptoms of a serious condition, and many tests are needed.”

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March for alleged money laundering related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

