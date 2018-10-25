Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case. The court, however, ordered AAP chief Kejriwal and Sisodia to seek permission before leaving the national capital.

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case. The court, however, ordered AAP chief Kejriwal and Sisodia to seek permission before leaving the national capital. In August, Delhi Police had filed a 3000-page charge sheet in the case of the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. On September 18, the court had summoned all 13 accused including Delhi Chief Minister to appear before the court on October 25.

The police named Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs as accused in the case. AAP legislators who have been named in the charge sheet by national capital police include Amanatullalh Khan, Prakash Jarwa Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjiv Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mahonia. The police had booked Kejriwal and Sisodia for criminal conspiracy while two accused AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwar and Amanatullah Khan were booked under sections pertaining to obstructing a public servant from performing his duty.

Anshu Prakash had told the court that assault was the part of a much bigger conspiracy by all AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal was grilled by the national capital police for 3 hours in connection with the assault case on May 19.

The AAP has alleged that the case is a conspiracy to frame Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It further alleged that allegations against AAP leaders were politically motivated.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal on February 19. The IAS officers association and Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal were at loggerheads over the alleged assault on Anshu Prakash.

