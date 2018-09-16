Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over their recent visits to mosques and temples. Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal slammed both the top leaders of the country in Tweet saying Rahul Gandhi has been visiting temples and Prime Minister Modi goes to mosques but it won’t build the nation.
“Nation building won’t happen by visiting temples and mosques. It will happen by providing better facilities at hospitals, quality education at government schools, good roads, uninterrupted electricity and water,” said Arvind Kejriwal.
“High schools and world-class research centres are temples and mosques for India in this 21st century,” AAP supremo added.
He retweeted the same post with a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a temple and PM Narendra Modi in the mosque.
