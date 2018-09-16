Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their temple and mosque visits. Arvind Kejriwal said nation building won’t happen by visiting temples and mosques. High schools and world-class research centres are temples and mosques for India in this 21st century, said Arvind Kejriwal.

“Nation building won’t happen by visiting temples and mosques. It will happen by providing better facilities at hospitals, quality education at government schools, good roads, uninterrupted electricity and water,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

“High schools and world-class research centres are temples and mosques for India in this 21st century,” AAP supremo added.

राहुल जी मंदिरों में घूम रहे हैं, मोदी जी आजकल मस्जिदों में घूम रहे हैं। राष्ट्र निर्माण मंदिर मस्जिद से नहीं बल्कि लोगों को स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़कें, बिजली, पानी देने से बनेगा। 21वीं सदी के भारत के मंदिर और मस्जिद स्कूल, उच्च शिक्षण संस्थान और वर्ल्ड क्लास रिसर्च इन्स्टिट्यूट हैं। https://t.co/VkxP1GAe1t — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 16, 2018

He retweeted the same post with a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a temple and PM Narendra Modi in the mosque.

