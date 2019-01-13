The Delhi Police has provided security cover to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter after he received an anonymous threat e-mail on Wednesday, January 9. Reports said through the e-mail, the unknown sender has threatened to Kidnap Kejriwal's daughter. It also claims to hurt Kejriwal's daughter and challenges Kejriwal to do whatever he can do to protect her.

The Delhi Police has provided security cover to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter after he received an anonymous threat e-mail on Wednesday, January 9. Reports said through the e-mail, the unknown sender has threatened to Kidnap Kejriwal’s daughter. It also claims to hurt Kejriwal’s daughter and challenges Kejriwal to do whatever he can do to protect her. Following the mail, a constable has been deployed for the security of Kejriwal’s daughter who also follows her wherever she goes out, reports said.

The Delhi Police has confirmed the reports of threatening emails and revealed that the e-mail has been sent to cyber cell unit of Delhi Police’s special cell for investigation. According to reports, Nagendra Sharma, media advisor to the CM, said that the emails have been forwarded to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik by the Delhi government around 3 days ago, however, there are no details on the development so far.

Top police officials also arranged a meeting where they discussed that immediate action should be taken into the matter. The threats perception to Kejriwal’s family, particularly to his daughter have also been kept into account. Surprisingly, no case was registered in the case till Saturday evening. Kejriwal’s daughter is currently working with a multinational company in Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell experts have been continuously trying to identify the people behind the emails via searching Internet Protocol address of the system through which the threatening emails were sent. The Delhi police commissioner has promised necessary legal actions to be taken against those guilty.

