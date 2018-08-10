At a time when opposition parties are in talks to forge an alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a shocking remark on Thursday over Opposition's unity. Aam Aadmi Party will not join the Opposition alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP, said AAP chief in Haryana's Rohtak.

“Politics of alliance doesn’t matter. For me, politics is for the public and their development. What we did in Delhi in 3 yrs, these parties weren’t able to do even a fraction of that in 70 years, ” said Arvind Kejriwal on being asked if AAP will join opposition alliance in 2019 elections.

It comes on the same day when AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said Congress is the biggest obstacle to Opposition unity, adding that Rahul Gandhi’s party takes AAP for granted. A war of words erupted between the Congress and AAP leaders after the Arvind Kejriwal’s party leader made this remark, following his party’s decision to abstain from the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

However, Arvind Kejriwal had attended various meeting of Opposition parties and shared dias with its leaders many times in the past. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal took part in a protest over Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse rape case called by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders like CPI’s Sitaram Yechury and Sharad Yadav were also present at the protest against the Nitish Kumar government. The BJP has been attacking Opposition parties over their proximity, saying that all parties are coming together to fulfil their political motives.

