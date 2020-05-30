Delhi Lockdown Extension news update, India Lockdown 5.0 plan, Delhi corona cases: Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday in a press conference that the Delhi government is four steps ahead of coronavirus and are prepared to tackle with worst scenarios.

Delhi Lockdown Extension news update, India Lockdown 5.0 plan, Delhi corona cases: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday agreed that the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing but also assured that the government is ready to tackle things. Assuring the public, Arvind Kejriwal revealed that the Delhi government is four steps ahead of coronavirus. He added that though the capital is at number three position in terms of the highest number of Covid-19 as there is a huge jump in new cases but there is no need to panic.

The Chief Minister also said in the press conference that the situation will be critical in two scenarios—if the deaths in Delhi increase and the second if there is a shortage of hospitals. He said that after two months of lockdown it is important to move head taking all the necessary precautions. He further repeated his lines that the people of the national capital will have to learn to live with coronavirus.

He further responded to all the people targeting the AAP government handling the COVID situation and said that this is no time to play dirty politics. Currently, the most important thing is to collaborate and work for the nation together. AAP chief said that the govt has arranged 2,100 additional beds for patients in a week and around 4500 beds last week. He said that his next week’s plan is to take the figure of beds to 9,500.

#WATCH: "Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/92ELnfqgKV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/txI2a2xzzj — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Delhi has reported a total of 17,386 COVID cases with 398 deaths,. The capital has a total of 9142 active cases with 7846 cured and discharged from the hospitals. Further, India has reported a spike of 7,964 cases with 265 deaths in the last 24 hours.

