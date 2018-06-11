Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Monday while once again raising the full statehood issue to Delhi said that if the Centre is able to grant statehood to the national capital then they will make sure that every vote in 2019 General Elections of the people of Delhi goes into the favour of the BJP but if they fail to do so before 2019 then there will be boards of people saying BJP leave Delhi.

Turning the issue to grant full statehood to Delhi into a political dilemma for the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that if the Centre grants full statehood to the national capital, then his party (AAP) will campaign for the BJP to ensure that people vote for them in the General Elections 2019. Arvind Kejriwal said this after the Delhi Assembly passed the resolution on full statehood on the last day of the special session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

According to news agency ANI, Arvind Kejriwal said that he want to tell BJP that if before 2019, Delhi is granted statehood, they will make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour. They will campaign for you. If they don’t do so, then Delhi residents will put up boards saying BJP leave Delhi.

The last day of the special Delhi Assembly session witnessed a full drama as the opposition leaders of the BJP raised slogans against the AAP government and invoked water issue in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to launch campaign in which they have planned to hold hunderds of meeting from June 17-24 on Delhi’s Statehood. AAP leader Gopal Rai said that even after having the full mandate of the people of Delhi, their government still have to wait for L-G’s approval for decisions their government make, as they don’t have power.

Aam Aadmi Party-led government has been asserting to the fact that even after their government having the full majority in Delhi, they can’t take their own decisions. Kejriwal in the past have also accused the L-G and Centre for interfering in his government’s work.

