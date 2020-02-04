Arvind Kejriwal, who is fighting from the New Delhi constituency, has attacked the BJP, saying that Shaheen Bagh is the only poll issue for the saffron party. The Delhi chief Minister also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of peddling lies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the former BJP boss wants win polls on Shaheen Bagh, a centre of anti Citizenship Amendmnet Act (CAA) protests. He said that the BJP has no other issue other than Shaheen Bagh, Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan.

The Delhi chief minister said that Shah was not in favour of clearing the Shaheen Bagh protest site as he wants to contest the February 8 polls on these protests. He asserted, if the Delhi Police were under his control they would have cleared the site within two hours. Kejriwal made these remarks in an interview to a national news channel.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP and Shah of uttering lies. Ever since the Election Commission announced poll date for the Delhi elections in early January, Shaheen Bagh took a centre stage in the election campaign. Several BJP leaders have used hate rants against the protesters in their poll campaign. They also accused the Kejriwal-led government of providing biryani to the dissenters.

Responding to BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s remarks wherein he called Kejriwal a terrorist, the AAP chief asked that does he look like a terrorist? He said that he had provided free electricity, free water etc to the Delhiites and the people of Delhi should decide what he was. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had seconded Verma, claiming there was an evidence to substantiate the claim.

Several BJP leaders including Verma, Kapil Mishra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others made controversial remarks. Mishra went on to ask the AAP to rename party as Muslim League and accused the Delhi CM of doing Jinnah politics. Campaigning in the poll-bound national capital, Verma said that all the mosques built on the government land will be demolished. While Adityanath linked Kejriwal with Pakistan.

