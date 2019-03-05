AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lashed out the grand old party Congress after they refused to enter any alliance with AAP. Kejriwal tweeted that, at a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote.

Hours after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit ruled out any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Congress and said that the move would only help the BJP in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal also accused the Congress party of entering into a secret understanding with the BJP for the elections. He also said that his party will defeat both BJP and Congress in the upcoming elections.

At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi- Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance. https://t.co/JUsYMjxCxy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2019

He said that the people of Delhi would defeat the unholy alliance between Congress and BJP. He had earlier said that they did try to convince the Congress for a pact in Delhi but the offer was declined.

Last week, AAP had announced names of party candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was tired of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit had said that there will be no alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Delhi. The decision comes after the Delhi Party Chief held an important meet with the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Sheila urged people to vote for Congress in the coming elections to make Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister of the country.

