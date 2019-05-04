Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday was slapped during a roadshow in New Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The man, wearing a red t-shirt, slapped the Arvind Kejriwal. The man has been identified as Suresh. He was detained by the police and has been taken to Moti Nagar police station for questioning.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped during a roadshow in New Delhi on Saturday. The roadshow was going through Moti Nagar with Kejriwal waving at the crowds from atop a jeep when a young man in a red t-shirt clambers atop and slaps him. Kejriwal can be seen shocked when the man jumps onto the jeep and slams his fist at his face. The Delhi CM was campaigning for North West Delhi Aam Aadmi Party candidate Guggan Singh. Delhi goes to vote on May 12, the results will be out on May 23.

This is not the first time that Kejriwal has been slapped. In 2016, he was the victim of an ink attack and of a chilli attack in 2018 when an attacker smeared chilli powder on his face while getting into a lift. During the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections 2014 and 2015, he had also been slapped in a similar way.

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

The man who slapped the Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been identified as Suresh. The video has gone viral in which a man wearing a red coloured t-shirt climbed on the car on which Kejriwal was waving to his supporters. Later, the man was detained by the police and has been taken to Moti Nagar police station. Suresh works at a spare parts shop located in Kailash Park area in Delhi. As per reports, Suresh has been waiting for the opportunity for quite some time as soon as the rally came near Suresh, he just climbed up and slapped the Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP party condemned the attack on party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It has alleged that it is an opposition-sponsored attack.

Another negligence in the security of CM @ArvindKejriwal. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2019

