The COVID-19 test results of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have come out as negative. The information was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha through his official Twitter handle. “CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god!” the tweet read.

Kejriwal underwent the COVID-19 test after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday. At present, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor’s fever has come down and his throat pain is also decreasing. The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. All his meetings were cancelled and he has not met anyone since then. The doctors have advised him to undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow and after that, we will be able to say what exactly the problem is,” Sisodia told ANI.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi so far has recorded as many as 29,943 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 17712 are currently active in the capital and 11357 have been discharged/cured.

A total of 874 have died in Delhi due to the lethal infection.

