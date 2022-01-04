Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home. He has asked those who came in touch with him to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated me at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the party’s Nav Parivartan Yatra at Parade Ground in Dehradun in the run-up to Uttarakhand Assembly polls this year.

The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi’s health department bulletin informed on Monday. The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220. In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.