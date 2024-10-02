Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence In 2 Days

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his current official residence in Delhi's Civil Lines and shift to a new residence in the New Delhi Assembly constituency area within the next two days, party sources said on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence In 2 Days

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his current official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines and shift to a new residence in the New Delhi Assembly constituency area within the next two days, party sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the party stated, “Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property that is dispute-free and has no problems for living there.”

“AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave the CM residence, and the search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA, to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers, and common people are offering their houses to the AAP Chief,” AAP added in the statement.

Notably, on September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG VK Saxena, following which Atishi staked her claim to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar Jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he receives a renewed mandate and a “certificate of honesty” from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named the successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today, I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today, I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram’s sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months.”

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the upcoming assembly elections.

At 43, Atishi took charge as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

Filed under

Arvind Kejriwal relocation Delhi CM new home Kejriwal moves address Kejriwal official residence Kejriwal vacates residence

Also Read

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox