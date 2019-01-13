Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, said Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Sunday. The AAP leader said that Arvind Kejriwal wants to focus on the issues related to Delhi, hence he won't contest the general polls from Varanasi.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday informed that Delhi CM and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will not contest the upcoming General Elections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal will not contest the Lok Sabha polls, as he wants to give special focus to his state. The AAP will contest on all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Goa. He added that the party will contest on some seats in Uttar Pradesh, and final modalities will be worked out by February.

Sanjay Singh said that the party wants to focus on the development of the national capital and issues like education, health, farmers, power and providing drinking water. “If we foray into national politics, then our issues will be the education for all, free education to economically weaker sections of the society, ending unemployment and implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission,” Singh said.

