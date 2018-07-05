AAP chief Kejriwal peened a letter to Anil Baijal saying that his assistance in a matter related to the state won't be needed anymore. The letter that was written a day after the verdict read that L-G Baijal's 'concurrence' is no more needed.

Just a day after Supreme Court gave out a balanced verdict in Delhi power tussle between CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal stating that the real power lies with the elected state government, AAP chief Kejriwal peened a letter to Anil Baijal saying that his assistance in a matter related to the state won’t be needed anymore. The letter that was written post the verdict read that L-G Baijal’s ‘concurrence’ is no more needed and further stated that the powers related to Services also rested with the Council of Ministers.

The following letter to Anil Baijal comes just a few hours after the Supreme Court had stated that L-G Anil Baijal is bound to act on the advice of the Council of Ministers. The verdict which was read by CJI Dipak Misra said Anil Baijal must not act as an obstructionist and must collaborate with the ruling government.

With the Supreme Court’s verdict out, AAP claimed its victory over the administrative control in Delhi against the Centre.

In Supreme Court’s verdict, a 5-judge bench said that Governor and the government must work together for the betterment of the people living in Delhi.

The following verdict came in respect to the pleas filed by CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government against the ruling of Delhi High Court’s judgment where it had termed L-G as the head of administration of the city.

