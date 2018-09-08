Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged former finance minister Yashwant Sinha to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief made this remark while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged former finance minister Yashwant Sinha to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief made this remark while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. Yashwant Sinha, a strong critic of Narendra Modi, has repeatedly accused BJP-led NDA of compromising every institution of democracy. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the rally said that people were looking for the change. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha were also present at the rally.

Arvind Kejriwal further said that Delhi government has performed better than the central government.

Updating………….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More