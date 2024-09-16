Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief Minister?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on resigning from his position has ignited speculation regarding his potential successor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on Sunday that he will resign from his position has ignited widespread speculation regarding his potential successor. This development has prompted discussions about who might step into the role as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Names in the Running

Several prominent leaders within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are being considered as possible successors to Kejriwal. The list includes current Delhi legislators such as Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain.

The possibility of Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, assuming the role has also been suggested, though it remains uncertain. Additionally, there is some speculation that a Dalit leader might be appointed to the position, although no specific names have been mentioned.

Kejriwal’s Stance on Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal has firmly ruled out the prospect of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, taking over the Chief Ministerial role. Kejriwal has confirmed that the position will be filled by someone from within the AAP until the elections are held.

Timeline and Election Preparations

The Delhi Assembly’s current term is set to expire on February 11, 2025. The last assembly election in Delhi was held on February 8, 2020, in which the AAP secured 62 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats in the 70-member assembly.

In the lead-up to the elections, Sisodia has announced that he will campaign alongside Kejriwal, advocating for votes based on integrity and will not assume any official post until he receives a clean chit from the electorate.

Potential Successors and Their Credentials

Among the potential successors, Atishi emerges as a notable front-runner. She has managed multiple key portfolios, including education, finance, revenue, and law. Notably, Kejriwal had previously nominated her to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in his stead, though this nomination was ultimately rejected in favor of Kailash Gahlot by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

As reported by Hindustan Times, officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi have announced the special summary revision of the photo electoral roll. This revision process, initiated in August, is aligned with the tentative schedule for the state elections in February 2025. The ongoing revision exercise is expected to conclude in early January 2025, with the final publication of the electoral rolls scheduled for January 6, 2025.

