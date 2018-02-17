The re-joining of Arvinder Singh Lovely was witnessed by the senior Congress leader Ajay Makan along with other Congress leaders. Arvinder Singh Lovely had left the Congress party back in April after he alleged that Congress was getting involved in bribery during the ticket distribution for the MCD polls. Arvinder Singh Lovely stated that the decision of joining the BJP party was not taken at the right time as it was weak moment for him. Commenting on Arvinder Singh Lovely's homecoming, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that she was very happy after she heard the reports of Lovely joining the Congress party again.

In what could be perceived as a jolt to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a former leader with Congress, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had joined hands with the ruling BJP party and was ‘saffronised’ at least 9 months back, made a U-turn and joined his old Congress party on Saturday morning. The ‘homecoming’ of former Congress Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, is being seen as a major push for the Congress party ahead of the upcoming by-polls for the 20 assembly seats. The re-joining of Arvinder Singh Lovely was witnessed by the senior Congress leader Ajay Makan along with other Congress leaders.

Speaking on rejoining the Congress Party after leaving it for BJP some nine months back, Arvinder Singh Lovely stated that the decision of joining the BJP party was not taken at the right time as it was a weak moment for him. Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters, Lovely said, “At that time, I had also said that it was not a happy decision for me. It was a weak moment for me. But then after, I had a chat with Ajay Maken and sort the differences”.

Commenting on his sudden decision of joining back his old party, the Congress leader said that he was ideologically a misfit in the BJP. Arvinder Singh Lovely had left the Congress party back in April after he alleged that Congress was getting involved in bribery during the ticket distribution for the MCD polls. After meeting BJP president, Lovely stated that many Congress leaders now feel suffocated as the Congress party is not what it used to be. Apart from Lovely, Delhi Youth Congress chief Amit Malik had also joined BJP.

Commenting on Arvinder Singh Lovely’s homecoming, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that she was very happy after she heard the reports of Lovely joining Congress party again. She said, “Mujhe kaafi accha lag raha hai ki woh waapis aagaye hain. Unhone realise kara ki end mein apna ghar hi accha hota hai”(I am very happy that he has re-joined the Congress Party. At the end he realised that a home will always remain a home).