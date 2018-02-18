Ahead of the bypolls in Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, the campaigning is getting intense by the day. In a departure from convention, BJP's Yashodhara Raje Scindia and her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia seem to be up in arms against each other and are perceived to be campaigning against each other. The results of the polls be announced on 24 February.

The campaigning for February 24 bypolls in the Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh is getting intense by the day with two top national parties BJP and Congress leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters to cast their vote. What makes it more interesting is that BJP’s Yashodhara Raje Scindia and her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress seem to be up in arms against each other. The two have been tirelessly campaigning for their respective parties and their campaigning styles sure reflect the stands their parties enjoy against each other.

While Raje is trying to garner votes by talking about the legacy of her mother late Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia, Jyotiraditya is trying to bank upon the development work done by his late father Madhavrao Scindia. Ms Scindia is asking the voters to cast their vote in favour of her loyalist Devendra Jain in Kolaras, a seat he had won in 2008, but lost to Congress’Ram Singh Yadav in 2013 polls.

This is the first time the members of Scindia family are perceived to be campaigning against each other. Despite having different political loyalties, they would earlier avoid a face-to-face contest. “This was the tradition we have seen from the days of Rajmata Scindia. If Madhavrao contested from Gwalior, his mother fought from Guna. They never contested against each other and also avoided campaigning against any member of the family despite having different political affiliations,” Sanjay Verma, a social worker was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The need for the bypolls in the state emerged due to the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). The result of the polls will be declared on February 28.