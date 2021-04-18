India is reporting over 2 lakh new cases everyday since last three days. As India fight against Covid tsunami, states and union territories have ramped up testing and imposed fresh restriction, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, to curb the spread of infections.

India faces shortage of facilities amid massive rise in COVID-19 cases. India is reporting over 2 lakh new cases everyday since last three days. In the last 24 hours, 1,341 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. As India fight against Covid tsunami, states and union territories have ramped up testing and imposed fresh restriction, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, to curb the spread of infections. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country have surpassed the 15-lakh mark.

The National Capital Delhi imposed weekend curfew starting from 17 April amid a covid surge in the state. 360 cases were filed and 164 people arrested by Delhi police for violating the weekend curfew norms in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday had announced fortnightly long curfew-like restrictions but stopped short of calling it a lockdown. Many experts are speculating if weekend curfew would be of any much impact in Delhi since everything will go back to normal from Monday. On the first day over 1,900 people have been booked for allegedly violating the night curfew. The national capital recorded 24,375 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge and if some necessary restrictions are not followed the cases would be skyrocketing.

With the lockdown possibility looming large, Mumbai records over 8K Covid cases in the last 24-hours and with such sudden spike several are debating whether to lockdown or unlockdown debate. Govt need to be show preparedness and restrict the unnecessary movement of people as they are putting themselves in grave risk and getting exposed to the incubators of viruses. Faced with a pandemic as well as a struggling economy, policymakers and experts are coming in terms with difficult choices on relaxing lockdown restrictions but without curbs and prohibitory orders the situation will be alarming in the next coming weeks.

