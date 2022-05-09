According to the weather service, fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and the Northwest Bay of Bengal on May 10-12.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, severe cyclonic storm Asani is expected to move northwestwards until May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha (IMD). At 5 p.m. IST on Sunday, Asani intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

According to IMD officials, Asani, which means “wrath” in Sinhala, one of Sri Lanka’s official languages, will not make landfall on the Andhra-Odisha coast and will likely miss it by 100 kilometres. The Met department predicts light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday evening in many places across coastal Odisha districts, and heavy rainfall (7-11cm) in one or two places across Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri districts.

From May 10 evening, a severe cyclonic storm will bring light to moderate rainfall in a few places, with heavy rainfall in isolated places, over adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, May 11, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

“Light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Northeast India over the next 5 days.” Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh between the 10th and 12th of May, and over Assam-Meghalaya and Mizoram-Tripura between the 9th and 12th of May,” the IMD said in a rainfall warning for Northeast India.