An Air India Express flight carrying around 190 passengers from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission accidently skidded in Kozhikode on Friday evening, crashing and killing at least 19 people including both the pilots. While the MEA has released helpline numbers, PM Modi and President Kovind have also promised all possible support in relief assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed grief over the Air India flight accident in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

PM Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation.

“Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Kovind also informed that he spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inquire about the situation. “Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families,” his tweet read.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants, was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded off during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.

