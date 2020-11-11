As Delhi is engulfed in smog and the air quality of Delhi has entered the 'very poor category', Delhi Police Commissioner said that stern action will be taken against anyone found bursting, selling firecrackers.

Delhi continues to remain engulfed in a blanket of smog on Wednesday with the air quality index in the ‘very poor category’. With strict laws in place, stern action will be taken against anyone found bursting or selling crackers in the national capital, said Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index was at 402 in Anand Vihar, 469 at ITO, 414 in Najafgarh, both in ‘severe category’ and 364 in Mandir Marg, 397 in Ashok Vihar, both in ‘very poor category’, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Air Quality Index was also in the ‘very poor’ category.

A young cyclist living near the Laxmi Nagar area said,” Cycling in such heavy smog during the times of COVID-19 can be very problematic for the lungs. It gets very difficult to breathe.” The visibility in the national capital has reduced due to the presence of a high level of smog in the air. As per health experts, people who are suffering from asthma or other respiratory ailments should prefer working from home.

Speaking to ANI, the Delhi Police Commissioner said, “In view of pollution, the use or sale of crackers is banned (in Delhi). With strict laws in place, strict action will be taken against anyone found bursting or selling crackers. Teams have been formed in every police district and they inspect their respective areas.”

“All licenses, that were issued, have been suspended. There can be no sale or use of crackers till 30th November. Patrolling parties have been directed to develop intelligence wherever sale or use of firecrackers is taking place. Strict action will be taken against offenders,” he reiterated.

The Delhi Police Commissioner added that the public if they get information on sale or use of firecrackers anywhere, they should inform the Police Command Centre on 112 and the enforcement teams will reach the spot immediately and initiate strict action.

The national capital continues to reel under pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the “severe” category in various places here. Ahead of Diwali, several states and Union Territory (UT) governments have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale.

Delhi Police has said that all licences issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital have been suspended and further action will be taken on National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions.

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali till November 30.

