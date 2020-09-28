An old tractor was set on fire on Monday morning by a group of people to oppose the recently passed agriculture-related bills. Opposition parties and farmers have been protesting against these bills on a national level. The controversial bills were approved by the President on Sunday evening.

Amid nationwide protests against the contentious Farm Bills, angered protesters on Monday torched an old tractor near India Gate in New Delhi. Fortunately, the police and firemen were able to extinguish the fire and the tractor has been moved.

On Sunday morning, around 15-20 suspects rounded up at the site and lit up the tractor. The police has arrested 5 people in connection with the same and is now trying to identify and arrest the vandals. The cops have stated that the protesters shouted slogans in favour of the Congress party. The Farm bills that were passed in Parliament have resulted in much controversy and demonstrations throughout the country.

These agriculture-related bills have led to nationwide protests by farmers and opposition parties as they allege, these bills will reduce the bargaining capacity of farmers and will end the Minimum Support Price regime.

#UPDATE: Five people – residents of Punjab – detained in connection with the protest and burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi. Legal action initiated. https://t.co/IMtkZge2l7 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, & other organisations protest in front of Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru. Farmers' organisations have called statewide bandh today, against #FarmBills (now laws), land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws pic.twitter.com/ViaTkMe93w — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Many protests have been held by farmers in the country, more so in Haryana and Punjab, two of India’s biggest crop producer states. In the backdrop of these protests, Amrinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab will be participating in a protest at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village of Khatkar Kalan.

The Punjab Youth Congress had hosted a live-stream displaying the morning’s demonstrations at India Gate on its Facebook account. Sources suggest that members of the Punjab Youth Congress had earlier attempted to set a tractor on fire in Ambala, Haryana as well on September 20.

On September 27, farmers from Punjab held a sit-in on the railway track from Amritsar to Delhi. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has been leading this protest.

Farmers in Karnataka have been demanding a ‘bandh’ or shutdown of the entire state because of the Farming Bills. Congress, which has been firmly opposing these bills, is also in favour of the bandh.

Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin takes part in a protest against #FarmBills (now laws) in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram. pic.twitter.com/dsJhOnfTrR — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020