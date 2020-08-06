Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. Normal life was disrupted in Mumbai on Wednesday after the city received heavy rainfall at isolated places for the last 12 hours. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) had predicted heavy downpour in the region.

Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet that PM Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. The tweet further said that Prime Minister has assured Uddhav Thackeray of all the possible support.

IMD said in a tweet that widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls are most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally close to 2 million, death toll now at 40,699

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Temple’s billboard shines at Times Square, see photos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation after heavy showers crippled Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and instructed the officials to be alert and prepared as India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall for Thursday as well. Mumbai may witness very heavy rainfall in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department official informed.

Heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion have also been reported in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged shelters in the nearby BMC schools for the people stranded due to heavy rains and local train services disrupted. However, heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion reported near Wilson College in Girgaon following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has also decided to suspend the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane line due to waterlogging.

Also read: 8 dead in massive fire at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, PMO announces compensation

 