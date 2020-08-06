Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra, normal life has been disrupted. Due to these heavy rains, people are facing a lot of problems. Prime Minister Modi has spoken to Maharashtra CM Thackeray and has assured him of all the possible support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. Normal life was disrupted in Mumbai on Wednesday after the city received heavy rainfall at isolated places for the last 12 hours. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) had predicted heavy downpour in the region.

Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet that PM Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. The tweet further said that Prime Minister has assured Uddhav Thackeray of all the possible support.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. PM assured all possible support. @OfficeofUT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020

IMD said in a tweet that widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls are most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter.

Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hrs. accompanied with strongwinds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph hrs. during next 3-4 hrs . Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation after heavy showers crippled Mumbai and its neighbouring areas and instructed the officials to be alert and prepared as India Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall for Thursday as well. Mumbai may witness very heavy rainfall in the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department official informed.

Heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion have also been reported in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged shelters in the nearby BMC schools for the people stranded due to heavy rains and local train services disrupted. However, heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion reported near Wilson College in Girgaon following heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has also decided to suspend the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane line due to waterlogging.

