The UAE and Kuwait, among other nations, delivered desperately needed coronavirus supplies to India on Tuesday, according to the country’s foreign affairs ministry. Oxygen tanks and concentrators, ventilators, and other medical equipment were included in the shipment.

As India puts up a resilient fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, help has poured in from all over the world. Emergency Covid-19 (medical) supplies have arrived from different nations, including the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Singapore, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Kuwait, Romania, the United States, Thailand, Germany, Uzbekistan, France, Belgium, and Italy.

A flight carrying 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical supplies arrived on Tuesday from Kuwait, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, while shipments containing liquid oxygen tanks arrived from the UAE at the Mundra Port on India’s western coast.

“Seven ISO tanks containing 20 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) each arrived at Mundra Port, further cementing our extensive strategic partnership (India). This is the first time LMO has been sent to India. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the UAE’s Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted, “Deeply appreciate the support from UAE.”

Several nations have been sending oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators, cryogenic tankers, ventilators, drugs, BiPAP devices, pulse oximeters, PPE coveralls, N-95 masks, Flaviparivir, and gowns amid an ongoing crisis. Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Thailand, Russia, Romania, and Uzbekistan have all sent oxygen concentrators. According to reports, India has received a total of 40 lakh different things like foreign aid. Ventilators, on the other hand, are supplied by the United Kingdom (200), Germany (120), Russia (75), the United Arab Emirates (157), Germany (120), Ireland (365), France (28), and Italy (20).

Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s oil minister, had consulted his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain to help bridge the country’s massive medical oxygen shortage for COVID patients.

