As India battles the second wave of covid, the grim realities of acute shortages of beds, plasma, medicines, oxygen and live saving drugs have left the country in shock. India has reported more than 4 lakh new COIVD-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic. Healthcare and medical infrastructure has collapsed nationwide and doctors and medical team are living on the edge in trying to provide treatment to the covid patients.

In several horrifying incidents, disrespecting and manhandling doctors treating COVID-19 patients have been reported where families and attendants rough up with the doctors and medical team. In few instances political leaders were also seen threatening the doctors on duty. In one such instances, at the Manavta Curie Hospital in the Mumbai Naka area, a week ago, corporator Priyanka Ghate was seen attacking and manhandling the doctors and staff after here brother succumbed. This incident triggered outrage among private medical practitioners who have been at the forefront of the battle against the second wave of the pandemic.

Several such isolated incidents have been reported nationwide where in one instance doctors ran away leaving hospital as they were overwhelmed with the fear of getting beaten up. Earlier the Indian Medical Association has published a list of 382 medical doctors who have died due to COVID-19. The IMA has demanded that they should be treated as martyrs and has pointed out that the doctors suffer 4 times the mortality of citizens.

@PMOIndia @narendramodi @drharshvardhan In this Covid Pandemic, we Nepalese doctor at AIIMS, have left our family to be with your family, have left our comfort, to serve India. In the name of policy we are not getting salary for our work. It has been a year. Please help pic.twitter.com/NNo4evKvfl — Arun Poudel (@arunpoudelchhe1) April 27, 2021

‘The world around us is filled with grief.’ India’s doctors’ first hand accounts as the world’s worst covid passes another grim marker. https://t.co/xmB65hk8MH — John Ray (@johnrayitv) April 29, 2021

Holding a meeting regarding #Covid_19 with senior officials of concerned departments & expert doctors virtually… Reviewing availability of beds, oxygen, remdesivir and discussing other issues which need approval relating to covid management in state. pic.twitter.com/p4ny44VOh5 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

