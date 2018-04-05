Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday declared that Bharatiya Janata Party- National Democratic Alliance (BJP-NDA) MPs have decided not to take their salary and allowances for the 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. One of the least productive sessions in the 16th Lok Sabha, a series of protests from Opposition was the only highlight of the entire session.

“BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary & allowances for 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people & if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people’s money,” Kumar was quoted as saying by a leading news agency. Reports said there have been continuous calls made to introduce the principle of no work, no pay for lawmakers, but it is still remained hung by the government that has earlier given lawmakers a huge pay hike, and an automatic raise every five years.

BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary & allowances for 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people & if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people's money: Ananth Kumar, Union Minister pic.twitter.com/A7l6AYhtPl — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

It's because of Congress's undemocratic politics that Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha have not been functional. We're ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function: Ananth Kumar, Union Minister pic.twitter.com/y1CERwJBJF — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

While talking to the leading news agency, Kumar accused Congress of playing undemocratic politics that has led to no business being done in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He said the ruling party wants to discuss the issue but Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is not ready to quit playing cheap tactics. “It’s because of Congress’s undemocratic politics that Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha have not been functional. We’re ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function,” Kumar said.

One of the least productive sessions in the 16th Lok Sabha, a series of protests from Opposition was the only highlight of the entire session. The session is scheduled to end on April 6, and issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the multi-thousand crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) frauds have not been discussed following the continuous disruptions. Meanwhile, the political parties are busy playing the blame game. While Congress has been accusing ruling party of running away from the serious issues, BJP is standing still on their stake saying blaming Congress for the continuous disruption since the start of the budget session.

