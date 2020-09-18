Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted her resignation, as advised by the Prime Minister of India. Her husband and SAD leader Sukhbir Badal had told reports that SAD leaders will meet and decide their next course of action.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening. Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. On Thursday, Harsimrat had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills.

Hours after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Cabinet over “anti-farmer legislation, ” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that the party will decide about its next course of action.

According to a release from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, had accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

It said, further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President had directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios.

Earlier, Harsimrat’s husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his wife will resign over the three farmers’ bills brought in the Parliament by the government. The bills are aimed at replacing the ordinances.

Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters that they had just taken a decision to resign from Cabinet and she had already resigned, the next course of action would be decided by their party. He added that party’s core committee would be meeting shortly, they would discuss every issue.

He was asked if the party will quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance. He said that they tried to make the central government aware of the sentiments of farmers, when the Centre did not clear the apprehensions of farmers and came to Parliament with the bills, they decided to oppose it. “We are with the farmers,” he said.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against “anti-farmer ordinances and legislation”. The resignation came soon after Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the two farmer-related bills in the Lok Sabha.

The Lower House later passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.

