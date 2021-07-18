Amid the ongoing tussle within the Punjab Congress between Sidhu & Capt Amarinder Singh, in a statement released today, 10 Congress MLAs urged the party high command not to let down Capt. Amarinder Singh.

Amid the ongoing tussle within the Punjab Congress between Sidhu & Capt Amarinder Singh, in a statement released today, 10 Congress MLAs urged the party high command not to let down Capt. Amarinder Singh, due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well entrenched in Punjab.

The MLAs said there was no doubt that the appointment of state PPCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command but at the same time washing dirty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months. The 10 Congress MLAs said that Capt. Amarinder Singh commanded immense respect across different sections of the society in the state, particularly the farmers for whom he even endangered his chair as CM.

Sources confirmed that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is against the Central leaders’ peace formula where Navjot Singh Sidhu is to be elevated as the state Congress chief. Following the turmoil now, each faction is drawing up its list of supporting MLAs, sources confirmed where Navjot Sidhu held a meeting with six MLAs, including three cabinet ministers, from the anti-Amarinder Singh camp.

Three of the ministers Sidhu met were Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Tript Rajinder Bajwa. All of the three had openly rebelled against Mr Singh. Amarinder Singh also held meetings with party MLAs and MPs at his private farmhouse in Mohali.