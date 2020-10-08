88th Air Force Day: As IAF enters 89th year, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its warriors on the 88th IAF day.

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, 2020 Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances.

Bhadauria said at the Hindon airbase that he wanted to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force would evolve and be ever ready to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and interests in all circumstances. He added that as we enter the 89th year, the IAF was undergoing a transformational change, we were entering an era which would redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations.

As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria #AirForceDay https://t.co/co4G89DBK5 pic.twitter.com/1QI8vODrxN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Bhadauria further stated that this year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation’s response was firm. The IAF chief said that the tenacity and resolve of the air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period.

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

#WATCH: Flares fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ps70ymRp3X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Ghaziabad: Two Chinook helicopters take part in flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/BgEJ8n7sOv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

He added that he recommends all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when India deployed its combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

Bhadauria inspected the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade here. Nishan Toli being led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat marched at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on the occasion. Two Chinook helicopters also took part in the flypast to mark 88th Indian Air Force Day here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its personnel on the 88th Air Force Day.

Prime Minister Modi posted a video message for the IAF along with a caption. He wrote that he congratulates the brave warriors of the IAF. He said that the IAF, not only protects the sky of India but in tough times, they even come forward to serve humanity.

Wishing the IAF, Defence Minister Singh added that the Centre is committed to enhancing its capabilities through modernisation and indigenisation. Singh’s tweet read that his felicitations and best wishes are with the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020, eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Ghaziabad: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attend the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/pq4CrJfzex — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

The Defence Minister further said that he was confident that IAF will “always guard the nation’s skies, come what may” and further wished them “blue skies and happy landings always.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the Air Force on the occasion and reiterated the Centre’s commitment towards the IAF.

Shah said, “Greetings on Indian Air Force day”. He wrote that from safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. He added that the Modi government is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies.

Meanwhile, the several squadrons will take part in the IAF Day Parade at the Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad today. Full-dress rehearsals were held on Wednesday by the various squadrons.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

Ghaziabad: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat with officers of Indian Air Force at the 88th Air Force Day parade at the Hindon air base pic.twitter.com/4M8J4HZ1bD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.

Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. #AFDay2020 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020