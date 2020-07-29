On the occasion of Rajasthan speaker CP Joshi's birthday, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has wished him happy birthday. Pilot added that he prays for his good health and long life.

The political storm in Rajasthan refuses to settle down. However, it seems that tensions have no ripple effect on the personal equations of top leadership. Or does it?! Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Speaker CP Joshi. Wishing him happy birthday, Pilot expressed that he prays for his good health and long life.

What has transpired between the two in past few days is no secret. After Speaker CP Joshi served disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs for not appearing in 2 consecutive CLP meetings, the latter moved HC against him. When HC urged Speaker to stay the disqualification notice, Speaker moved SC against HC’s decision and later withdrew it.

As Ashok Gehlot-led camp presses Rajasthan governor to allow them to convene an assembly session from July 31, the latter has now sent out a cryptic message by cancelling the Independence Day celebrations this year due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

Reports citing Mr Mishra say that the assembly session had to be cancelled on March 13 due to spike in Covid cases. As of July 1, there were 3381 cases and now there are more than 10,000. The spread of the virus is a cause of concern and the state must undertake serious steps to save the lives of people from this pandemic.

