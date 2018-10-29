BJP reacts to Supreme Court in Ayodhya title dispute: After the Supreme Court on Monday, October 29, adjourned the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court, many BJP leaders said the decision is not a good message. the apex court's hearing could mean greater pressure on Narendra Modi-led BJP from its far-right Hindu partisans, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

16th century Babri mosque was destroyed by lakhs of Right-wing Hindus or Karsevaks who believed it was constructed on the ruins of an ancient temple of Lord Ram

BJP reacts to Supreme Court in Ayodhya title dispute: The Supreme Court on Monday, October 29, deferred the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court, which divided the disputed land into 3 parts on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The top court bench headed by the new Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, along with Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that the hearing of Ayodhya land dispute will be decided in January next year before an appropriate bench.

Reacting to the development, the ruling BJP expressed anguish over the adjournment of the issue, senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said the deferring of the matter by the apex court is not a good message. Another party leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed displeasure by saying that the Hindu community is running out of patience.

While leader of the Opposition and former finance minister P Chidambaram slammed the ruling party, saying the BJP always tries to polarise views on Ram Mandir dispute. Following the Supreme Court’s adjournment notice, senior Congress leader said we should wait for the top court’s final verdict and should not jump the gun.

On September 27, a bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra declined to refer to a larger bench the 1994 verdict that a mosque is not an integral part of Islam and namaz could be offered anywhere and not just at a mosque.

The plea was raised by some Muslim petitioners who said that the verdict was unfair and wanted the court to reexamine its ruling in the M Ismail Faruqui Etc vs Union Of India.

Meanwhile, the Hindu petitioners pointed out that this was a sheer attempt to delay the hearings in the matter as the Muslim petitioners fear that the apex court will rule against them.

