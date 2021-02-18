Amit Shah arrived in Bengal to flag off the 5th phase of the Parivarthan Yatra. The Yatra would cover all the 294 constituencies in West Bengal. The battle heat intensifies in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming polls and clashes between BJP and TMC has reached its height.

As the battle heat intensifies in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming polls and clashes between BJP and TMC has reached its height, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata for a visit to the state. The Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year. During his Kolkata tour, he will visit Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Kapil Muni Ashram. Later, he will flag-off BJP’s Poribortan Yatra and hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch, and South 24 Parganas.

He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening. Shah had earlier arrived in the state on February 11. The tenure of the Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. Amit Shah arrived in Bengal to flag off the 5th phase of the Parivarthan Yatra. The Yatra would cover all the 294 constituencies in West Bengal. It was flagged off by BJP President JP Nadda on Feb 6 from Nawadeep in Nadia district.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad where State Minister Jakir Hossain got injured after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him yesterday. West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation of the case. Around 26 TMC workers including Jakir Hossain were injured; 14 of them are in critical condition.

West Bengal: Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad where state minister Jakir Hossain got injured after unidentified people hurled a bomb at him yesterday. West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation of the case. pic.twitter.com/hOk1nyCvV6 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Around 26 of our people, incl Jakir Hossain, were injured; 14 of them serious. Police investigation is on, CM said that CID, STF & CIF have joined in. I hope Railway will help them. On behalf of the party, we want that culprits be arrested & brought to court: WB Min Firhad Hakim pic.twitter.com/2sZfHzhRUn — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue pic.twitter.com/tYyQkPAIFc — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day. Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured. (Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Congress and the Left held their first meeting the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique over seat-sharing for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.