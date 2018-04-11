All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a day-long fast which the PM along with BJP president Amit Shah and all party MPs will undertake to protest against the complete washout of the Parliament's budget session.on April 12. AIMIM chief Owaisi has asked PM Modi that will he fast on the cause of farmer suicides and on his false promises.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again raised the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the announcement that the PM, BJP president Amit Shah and BJP MPs across the nation will undertake a one-day token fast to protest the complete washout of Parliament’s budget session. AIMIM chief Owaisi asked if Modi would fast on the issue of farmers’ suicides and also over his false promises. The recently concluded budget session of Parliament witnessed a complete washout amid opposition held up proceedings over several issues. All BJP MPs along with Amit Shah and PM Modi will be on fast from every part of the country to protest against the opposition’s move.

“If the Prime Minister wants to fast for losing the whole session of Parliament, I want to ask the honourable prime minister where is his sense of duty lost, wherein, in the past four years thousands of farmers committed suicides.” Further slamming Modi, Owaisi said, “Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast protesting atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh? Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises?”

Also Read: Karnataka assembly elections 2018: No list of candidates announced, fake one creating confusion, says CM Siddaramaiah

Invoking the Kathua rape case issue, the AIMIM chief said he wanted to know the stand of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl in Jammu and Kashmir. Owaisi also commented on Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the state was being governed by the rules of the gun and appeasement, and not by the rule of law.

Also Read: Viral video of Unnao rape victim’s father being tortured mocks UP Police claims

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App