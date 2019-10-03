AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at BJP for eulogizing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse saying the party pretends it values Gandhi but in reality, has Godse in mind.

A day after the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the party chants Bapu’s name while in reality, it eulogizes his assassin, Nathuram Godse.

He said the saffron party has Godse in their minds as they consider him as their hero. Owaisi asserted that the Centre was running its shop in the garb of Gandhi, claiming the government was befooling the people in the name of the Father of the Nation.

Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad ahead of October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls, Owaisi said the Union government hailed Godse who killed Gandhi with three bullets. He added that people in India were being killed every day.

Other than Owaisi, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attacked PM Modi on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary as she tweeted that it was strange to see the glorification of Bapu’s assassin back home. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has been kept under house arrest since the time the state lost its special status under Article 370.

On rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra, Owaisi said it was important to understand Gandhian principle of non-violence and help farmers implement it given the suicide cases were on a surge and lashed out at the BJP for failing the farmers.

He also spoke about the Marathwada Muktisangram Din controversy saying the London court has directed Pakistan to repay the 1 million pounds deposited by Hyderabad’s last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan to the Indian government.

Owaisiadded that the amount had turned to 45 million pounds i.e., Rs 450 crore today and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spend it judiciously such as solving drinking water problems in Aurangabad. He was referring to London court’s yesterday order that asked Pakistan to deposit the 45 million pounds it claimed to the Nizam’s family in India that was fighting the case for seven decades.

