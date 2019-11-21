Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the BJP-led NDA government for planning to conduct country-wide NRC. He said the people will have to go through a lot of hardship if the exercise is implemented.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP: Continuing his opposition to BJP-led NDA government’s plans to conduct controversial National Register of Citizens across the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the proposed exercise was against the people particularly the minorities and the weak.

In a tweet, Owaisi said that the Narendra Modi government want all the Indians to stand in long queues and prove their nationality, adding that those fail to produce documents will be detained. Lashing out at the Central government, the Hyderabad MP said that such people will be left at the mercy of babus. He asserted that the NRC like exercise was never conducted in any part of the world which put people in trouble.

Citing reports that the Assam government had urged the Centre to reject the final NRC, Owaisi wrote a proverb khoda pahaad, nikla chooha. Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear the country-wide NRC will cover every citizen of the country He said that it will be carried out irrespective of the person’s caste, race, and religion.

Khoda pahaad, nikla chooha. Now BJP wants to disown it, but find one all over India Modi wants all Indians to yet again stand in line, detaining undocumented Indians & leaving minorities & the weak at the mercy of babus. Nowhere in the world are people put through such hardship https://t.co/HRdLBpZbiE — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 21, 2019

The BJP boss also made it clear that the NRC will be different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which according to him, was need of the hour to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Parsi and Jain refugees. He said that people from such religious backgrounds were discriminated in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said that people whose names are not in the final list do not need to worry as they can approach the Tribunal. He also said that if they find it difficult to go to the Tribunal citing lack of money, the state government in Assam will hire a lawyer for them person without charging any money.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App