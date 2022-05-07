Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), condemned the honour killing event in Saroornagar, Telangana, on Friday, calling it a "criminal conduct" under the constitution and Islam

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), condemned the honour killing event in Saroornagar, Telangana, on Friday, calling it a “criminal conduct” under the constitution and Islam.

While speaking to the people in Hyderabad, Telangana, he remarked “We strongly condemn the (honour killing) tragedy in Saroornagar. The woman voluntarily chose to marry. Her sibling has no legal authority to murder her spouse. According to the constitution, it is a criminal act, and it is the worst crime in Islam.”

He added “Since yesterday, this affair has taken on a new hue. Didn’t the police here promptly arrest the suspect? He’s been taken into custody. We do not support the killers.”

“I want to say that whatever religious procession is taken out, there should be high resolution CCTV put up on the Mosque, and whenever there is a procession moving, it should be live telecast on Facebook so that the world knows who is throwing stones,” he said, referring to communal violence incidents in Jahangirpuri and Khargone.

Two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi were detained in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar police station for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju.

Syed Mobin Ahmed, Ashrin Sulthana’s brother, and Mohammed Masood Ahmed have been named as the suspects.

Saroornagar police said both of the accused were detained on Thursday and are being held in judicial custody before the Hon’ble Court.

LB Nagar’s DCP had informed that the case was filed under IPC Section 302 and the SC/ST Act. Police has also filed an application with a fast-track court so that the trial can be completed quickly and the defendants punished. The family of the deceased would receive monetary and employment advantages.

A married couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed at on Wednesday in Hyderabad’s Panjala Anil Kumar Colony, with the man being killed on the spot.

According to authorities, both of the suspects developed a resentment towards the dead since he married Syed Mobin Ahmed’s sister.

The police report states “Billipuram Nagaraju, a member of the SC-Mala group, and Ashrin Sulthana, a Muslim, had been in love for more than five years before she died. They were high school classmates who attended the same high school and college. She is the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed’s sister. Mobin had warned his sister that she was in love with the deceased. On the 30th of January, she left her house in IDPL Colony, Balanagar, with her mobile phone still inside. Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana married the next day at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad’s Old City.”