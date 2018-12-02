Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad’s Malakpet, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Yogi Adityanath saying the BJP leader has no clue about what he is saying since he is so less informed about the matters of Indian history.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched an all-out attack against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the latter earlier said that Owaisi will be driven out of Telangana once Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state. The AIMIM chief slammed the lack of knowledge of the BJP leader and asked him to focus on his own state’s matters rather than “attempting to create a communal divide” in poll-bound Telangana.

Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad’s Malakpet, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Yogi Adityanath saying the BJP leader has no clue about what he is saying since he is so less informed about the matters of Indian history. Owaisi then explained that had Adityanath read properly he would have known that the Nizam did not leave Hyderabad, rather he was made the head of the state. He also recalled that when India fought China, the Nizam of Hyderabad sold gold from his coffers to aid the Indian government.

The AIMIM leader then shifted focus to Adityanath’s state Uttar Pradesh saying more than 150 children die annually in UP due to encephalitis, hospitals in Gorakhpur don’t have adequate oxygen cylinders and Adityanath is least concerned about all that. “You have no concern whatsoever about your state but you are coming here and trying to create hatred among people here,” said Owaisi taking aim at the UP CM.

Owaisi, who is a vocal proponent of Muslim issues in the state and the country, questioned Adityanath, “Ye mulk aapka hai, mera nahi hai? Kya BJP ke khilaaf bolna, Modi ke khilaaf bolna, uski policies ko criticise karna, RSS ke khilaaf bolna, Yogi par bolna, to kya mulk se bhaga denge?” (Is this your country only, not mine? If someone speaks against BJP, RSS, Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and criticises their policies, then will he be driven out of the country?)

Telangana Assembly elections will be held on December 7 and all the political parties are carrying out rallies across the state in the last leg of campaigning. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 11. The key battle will be between the Congress, BJP and KCR-led Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), however, AIMIM is being touted as an important party which can play an important role in forming the government if there is a hung Assembly.

