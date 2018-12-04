AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at the UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday and said India is his father's country, nobody can force him to leave it. Owaisi also called UP CM zero in history and alleged him of speaking the ignorant language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the poll-bound, Telangana, political parties are not missing any chance to hit out at each other. A few days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had lashed out at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and now, Owaisi has launched the counter-attack. Addressing a rally, in Telangana, AIMIM chief said that India is his father’s country and nobody can force him to leave it.

“You talk about chasing away an MP…. listen, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, it is my religious belief that when Prophet Adam had descended on earth from paradise, he had come to Hindustan. This Hindustan is my father’s country and no one can remove me from here (India). We feel pride in calling ourselves Hindustanis. But you say you will make Owaisi run away,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

A few days ago, Yogi Adityanath had said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would have to flee if the BJP came to power in Telangana. AIMIM chief said, “Adityanath was speaking the language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he was ignorant about history.”

The Hyderabad MP added that the UP CM is zero in history and if he cannot read, then he must ask the literate. “Had you read (history), you would have known that the Nizam did not leave Hyderabad and Mir Osman Ali Khan was made the ‘Raj Pramukh’ and when there was a war with China, the same Nizam had given his gold…You are saying the Nizam had run away…He did not run away.”

