Owaisi was responding to an incident in Haryana's Gurugram where a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and abused by a gang of three men and even forced to chop off his beard.

“Muslim man’s beard was shaved off. Those who did it, I am telling them and their fathers, even if you slit our throat, we will be Muslims,” Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying by Financial Express.

Owaisi warned that attempts to intimidate Muslims will only unite the community and those who shaved off the Muslim man’s beard will be converted to Islam and made to keep the beard. “We will convert you to Islam and will make you keep the beard,” he said.

Muslim man's beard was shaved off. Those who did it,I am telling them & their fathers, even if you slit our throat,we'll be Muslims.We'll convert you to Islam & will make you keep beard: A Owaisi. Muslim man registered FIR (2 Aug) when his beard was forcibly shaved off in Haryana pic.twitter.com/MONqKeKllP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2018

Owaisi was responding to an incident in Haryana’s Gurugram where a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and abused by a gang of three men and even forced to chop off his beard. According to police, on August 2, the Muslim man filed an FIR and as per the document the incident took place on July 31 in Sector 37.

According to reports, the victim identified as Jaffruddin was made subject to religious insults by the accused and when he retorted, the trio took to a saloon and chopped his beard off.

So far, 3 people have been arrested so far in the incident and as per police they have been identified as Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Harayana.

On the Modi-Rahul Hug controversy, Owaisi slammed the Congress President’s gesture saying that he hugged the same person against whom they had moved the motion.

On July 20, BJP had won the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties. While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had walked across to the ruling benches and hugged Modi, taking everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise. He was later seen winking at party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

