Asaduddin Owaisi: Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Sunday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that China continued to threaten the national security of India as the country is mulling to construct trans-Himalayan railway line, adding that PM Modi could continue plogging and take pictures.

Owaisi said that Chinese President XI Jinping has not returned home after India’s visit and he was talking about the construction of railway lines near to the Indian border. He was referring to Jinping’s visit to Nepal where he signed many agreements with his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari. The proposed railway line is said to connect Kathmandu to Tibet’s capital Thapa. Once built, it will also reach to Lumbini, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Buddha. This place is close to the Indian border.

Jinping also said that China will provide Rs 56 billion (Nepalese rupee) to the Himalayan nation for the developmental works. The Chinese president warned that no one will be allowed to attempt China’s disintegration, adding that such actions will be crushed.

Xi hasn’t even returned home from his India trip & is already talking about railway lines up to the Indian border Modi can continue plogging & clicking touristy pictures while China threatens India’s national securityhttps://t.co/G0jSDdXGPi — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2019

Jinping arrived in Nepal on Saturday after a two-day trip to India. He was given a red-carpet welcome in Kathmandu. He became the first Chinese premier to visit the country since 1996. China is mulling to influence Nepal’s economy and politics. In 2017, Nepal had signed China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In a signed article published by Nepalese newspapers, Jinping said that the aim of the visit is to renew friendship between the two nations and explore cooperation. He asserted to take the bilateral relations to new heights.

Owaisi tweet was in reference to PM Modi plogging at a beach in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. The prime minister took to Twitter and shared a video of him while lifting garbage from a beach. The plogging exercise lasted for half an hour.

